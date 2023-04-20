How did Citadel star Priyanka Chopra react to being trolled for calling RRR a Tamil film?

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in town. She never fails to impress her fans when it comes to her work. Currently, Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. It is the most awaited series of 2023. Priyanka will be seen alongside Richard Madden. The duo kickstarted the promotions in Mumbai and later jetted off to London. Recently, during her visit to Mumbai, Priyanka said that people try to find mistakes in all she does.

'People try to find a mistake in anything I do'

Recently, Priyanka was trolled after she called SS Rajamouli's RRR a Tamil film. Netizens were quick to remind her that it was a Telugu film. While speaking to Mid-day recently, the actress opened up about how people scrutinize her every move. She also said that she is not as 'free spirited' as she used to be. She said, "People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that."

During her appearance on Dax Shepherd's podcast, he was comparing Bollywood to Hollywood of 1950. Priyanka shared, "I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was… big studios, five actors… big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content. Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing." When he mentioned RRR, Priyanka was quick to correct him, "That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers." In no time, her statement went viral on the Internet and people were seen correcting her instead.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Richard's Citadel will release on April 28 on Prime Video.

