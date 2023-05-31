How did Deepika Padukone celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013, and the film hit the right chord, especially with the younger audience. The film has a dedicated fan base that continues to watch and enjoy the movie, even a decade later. Today, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes 10 years of release, and director Ayan Mukerji penned a lengthy note on Instagram revealing what a joy it was to make the film. Kalki Koechlin also shared a post, recalling the fun memories with Deepika, Ranbir and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, Deepika also shared a post to celebrate this milestone!

Deepika Padukone on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completing 10 years

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip, which consists of scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring her, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. The video clip begins with Ranbir’s character Bunny convincing Deepika’s character Naina to go on the trip with them. It then switches to director Ayan Mukerji saying, “Almost everything that I experienced as a 20-year-old is packed into the film- ambition, romance, friendship.” The video then goes on to show scenes from the movie.

In her Instagram story, Deepika Padukone wrote, “A piece of my heart…”, and then continued in another story, “and soul….” Check out her Instagram stories below!

Kalki Koechlin’s post as YJHD clocks 10 years

Meanwhile, in her caption, Kalki Koechlin wrote that a lot has changed in the last 10 years, and that they have grown up and learnt a lot since then. However, she added that she cannot imagine a few things differently. “How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys,” wrote Kalki.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10: Ayan Mukerji pens a note of gratitude; Reveals he hasn't watched it fully