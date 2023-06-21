How did Deepika Padukone celebrate International Yoga Day 2023? See PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest actresses in town. She makes sure to keep herself fit and also believes in keeping her skin healthy. Today, on International Yoga Day, Deepika made sure to celebrate it the right way. The actress was seen going to her gym amid her busy schedule and indulging in a yoga session. The pictures from her session surfaced on social media a while ago.

A peek into Deepika Padukone's yoga session

Celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram and shared happy pictures with Deepika. Post their refreshing session, she shared the pictures with fans on her handle. In the pictures, Deepika is seen sporting a black sports bra with matching pants. The actress let her natural glow and open tresses do the talking. In one of the pictures, Deepika is seen planting a sweet kiss on Anshuka's cheek. Along with the pictures, Anshuka wrote, "Happy Happy Yoga Day from my DP @deepikapadukone and me. Celebrating this beautiful day with this gorgeous Yogini." Have a look:

After she shared the pictures, Deepika's fans were seen going gaga over them. A fan wrote, "Awwww so beautiful." Another fan wrote, "We want a video please." One of the comments also read, "Lovely!! Would love for you to share more yoga posts with DP."

Meanwhile, Deepika recently made a striking appearance with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception. The power couple looked all things gorgeous in their traditional outfits. Not only they attended the function but they also set the dance floor on fire with their moves. While dancing with the newlyweds, Ranveer was seen kissing Deepika's cheek. The video took social media by storm and fans couldn't stop gushing over them.

Work front

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Next, she has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

