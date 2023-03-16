How did Deepika Padukone get ready for Oscars 2023? Watch video

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated Bollywood star has created a massive stir on the internet with her stunning debut at the Oscar awards. The Pathaan actress attended the Oscars 2023 event as one of the presenters, to the much excitement of her fans and Indian film fanatics. As always, Deepika Padukone looked simply gorgeous in her custom-made black Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with signature diamond jewellery by Cartier. Well, not many know what went behind the scenes while creating her stunning look. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share her beauty tips and the secret behind her Oscars’ look.

This is how Deepika Padukone got ready for Oscars 2023

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video where she can be seen prepping up to get ready for the Oscars event. The video begins with the actress welcoming her fans in her hotel room. Wearing a white bathrobe, the actor revealed that she begins her day with a workout. The actor can be seen training with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala at the gym. She added that she then takes a steam or a sauna, depending on the situation. Along with the video, the actress wrote ‘Here’s a sneak peak of me getting Red Carpet ready with my skincare routine in collaboration with @82e.official. And with that, we’re happy to announce that we’re launching a brand new sunscreen serum, Turmeric Shield, TODAY!’

Furthermore, she added, "After a hot shower, this is what I like to do first." Using products from her own skincare brand, 82°E, the actor says she uses a cleanser and then ices her face in the sink. She then moisturises her skin and later adds some sunscreen on her face. Later, her team does her hair and makeup as she changes into her black Louis Vuitton gown with gloves, and enjoys an orange drink once she is finished.

Check out the video

Deepika Padukone's work front

Currently, Deepika is shooting for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which is helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone flaunts her new tattoo as she makes her Oscar debut; Netizens are in love