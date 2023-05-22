How did Deepika Padukone react to Dwayne Johnson's 'I didn’t know what depression was' statement?

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has reacted to Dwayne Johnson's recent statement on his mental health. In an interview, Johnson spoke about his depression. On Sunday, Deepika shared his quote on her Instagram story and reacted to the same. The actress has been an advocate of mental health awareness.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Dwayne Johnson's mental health statement

Deepika, who battled depression in 2015, on Sunday, took to her story and shared a post on Dwayne's statement about him suffering from depression. Along with it, she wrote, "Mental health matters." She also tagged her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The actress tried to draw attention to the importance of mental health. Have a look:

Recently, Dwayne appeared on The Pivot podcast where he spoke about battling depression. He shared, "I didn’t want to go to school... I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms, and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there, wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything."

Back in 2015, Deepika had spoken about her struggle with depression. It was the first time that she spoke publicly about it. While speaking to NDTV, the actress had said, "I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat."

Work front

After Pathaan, Deepika is all set to be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The duo is currently busy shooting for India's first aerial action film. It also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role. Apart from this, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Both of her films will release in 2024.

