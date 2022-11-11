Deepika Padukone just gave us a perfect 'Ankhon Mein Teri' moment with her reply on Shah Rukh Khan's post

Deepika Padukone made a starry debut in Bollywood with Om Shant Om in 2007. She starred with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Farah Khan directorial. Deepika's grand entry in the film is still one of the most loved scenes by the audience. Recently, the actress clocked 15 years in the industry and her fans were seen celebrating her special day on social media. Earlier today, Shah Rukh too shared a lovely post for Deepika. The most loved on-screen couple, who worked in several films post Om Shant Om, is all set to be seen in Pathaan soon. Shah Rukh Khan's sweet note for Deepika Padukone

King Khan took to Instagram and shared a collage with fans. The collage featured four stills of SRK and Deepika from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and their upcoming film Pathaan. In the stills, they are seen looking at each other. Along with the picture, he penned a beautiful note as he wished DP on completing 15 fabulous years. His note read, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone." Have a look:



Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted Deepika, who is currently busy shooting for several projects, dropped a sweet comment on his post. She replied, "Words can do no justice to describe our love!". Have a look:



Pathaan details Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Deepika's Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a key role. The teaser was recently unveiled on SRK's birthday and it has got their fans quite excited. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen appearing on the big screen after Zero. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to release on 25th January 2023.

