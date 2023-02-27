How did Deepika Padukone 'shut out the noise' before Pathaan's release?

Deepika Padukone is undeniably one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Her latest film Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham has been smashing records at the box office, and has garnered a lot of love from the audience. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about the film’s success, what it was like working with Shah Rukh Khan, and what she has in common with him. She also talked about dealing with controversies and how she ‘shut out the noise’ ahead of Pathaan’s release.

While speaking about working for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone told India Today that while there was seriousness and responsibility, they also had moments of fun. She said that when she and SRK are together, they are able to be very vulnerable with each other. When asked about how both she and Shah Rukh deal with controversies with composure and restraint, Deepika said that they don’t know ‘any other way of being’. “I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are,” said Deepika.

She added that handling adversity comes with experience and maturity. Revealing that sports have been an integral part of both her and Shah Rukh’s life, she said, “We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sport in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”