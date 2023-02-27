How did Deepika Padukone 'shut out the noise' before Pathaan's release?
In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed how she deals with controversies, and how she and Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan have many things in common.
Deepika Padukone is undeniably one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Her latest film Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham has been smashing records at the box office, and has garnered a lot of love from the audience. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about the film’s success, what it was like working with Shah Rukh Khan, and what she has in common with him. She also talked about dealing with controversies and how she ‘shut out the noise’ ahead of Pathaan’s release.
Deepika Padukone on dealing with controversies
While speaking about working for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone told India Today that while there was seriousness and responsibility, they also had moments of fun. She said that when she and SRK are together, they are able to be very vulnerable with each other. When asked about how both she and Shah Rukh deal with controversies with composure and restraint, Deepika said that they don’t know ‘any other way of being’. “I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are,” said Deepika.
She added that handling adversity comes with experience and maturity. Revealing that sports have been an integral part of both her and Shah Rukh’s life, she said, “We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sport in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”
Deepika Padukone on ‘shutting out the noise’ before Pathaan’s release
When asked whether this approach helps in dealing with the noise before Pathaan’s release, Deepika said, “As I said, I don’t know any other way. It comes across as not reacting. But shutting out the noise comes from knowing your truth and just having patience, resilience and humility.”
Deepika Padukone’s work front
Deepika Padukone has some exciting projects lined up. She will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K with Prabhas, Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.
