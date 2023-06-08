How did Diljit Dosanjh react to rumors of getting 'cozy' with Taylor Swift at Vancouver restaurant?

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is quite active on social media. He is often seen reacting to fan posts in a hilarious manner. On Wednesday, Diljit reacted to the rumors that he was spotted dining with popstar Taylor Swift. It was reported that the duo got 'cozy' with each other. It was said that Diljit and Taylor were seen by fans in Vancouver at a premium casual dining restaurant, where they were laughing and being 'touch touch'. The post grabbed Diljit's attention and he was quick to react to the same.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts after reports of him and Taylor Swift getting cozy surface

The Udta Punjab actor often spends his time in the US. Diljit took to Twitter and replied in his funny style. He wrote, "Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (there is something called privacy)." Soon after he replied, fans were in splits. Have a look:

Fans were seen reacting to Diljit's tweet. They were mighty impressed by his reaction. A fan wrote, "Taylor Ki punjabi breakup album on its way." Another fan wrote, "Break up ke baad Taylor ka naya album aaega “fitte muh”."

Meanwhile, Diljit recently won hearts after he was seen taking over the Coachella music festival with his solid performance. He entertained the audience with his groovy music. Even American DJ Diplo was seen dancing to his tunes at the festival.

Work front

Diljit will be soon seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in an important role. Recently, the first look was launched and Diljit's no-turban look grabbed everyone's attention. Apart from this, he has The Crew in the pipeline. Backed by Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in key roles.

