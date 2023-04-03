How did Gigi Hadid REACT to Shah Rukh Khan’s dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC gala?

Day 2 of the NMACC launch was a star-studded event, with the who’s who of Bollywood and Hollywood present. International celebrities such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, and others raised the glamour quotient of the grand event, while Bollywood’s A-listers Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others also graced the event. Videos of Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the NMACC gala went viral on social media. Now, Gigi Hadid has also reacted to the video of Shah Rukh’s energetic performance.

Gigi Hadid reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s performance at NMACC gala

Imran Amed, editor-in-chief of The Business of Fashion, took to his Instagram account to post a video from the NMACC event. It shows Shah Rukh Khan acing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and he was then joined by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan on stage. SRK, along with Varun and Ranveer, set the stage ablaze, and sharing a video of the electrifying performance, Imran Amed wrote, The one and only @iamsrk with @ranveersingh and @varundvn at NMACC last night in Bombay.” Gigi Hadid, who was also in attendance at the event, was mighty impressed with King Khan’s dance. She reacted to the video, and simply commented, “Best.”

An SRK fan reacted to Gigi’s comment on the post and wrote, “@gigihadid OMG Gigi commented,” while another fan commented, “@gigihadid love you gigi and yes srk is the best.”

Gigi Hadid shares pictures and videos from NMACC gala

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid also shared pictures and videos from the NMACC gala. In one picture, she is seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, while another one shows Gigi with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan.

She wrote, “The @nmacc.india Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit “India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,” curated by the iconic @hamishbowles! It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it.”

