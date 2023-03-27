How did Jimmy Sheirgill react to a fan comparing him to Game of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal?

Jimmy Sheirgill, who is popularly known for working in Bollywood and Punjabi films, has reacted to a fan who compared him to Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal. The Hollywood star has worked in series like Narcos and Game of Thrones. He is currently enjoying the release of The Last of Us season one. Jimmy reposted his fan's post on Twitter and reacted to the comparisons.

Jimmy Sheirgill reacts to comparisons with Pedro Pascal

A Twitter user shared a collage featuring Jimmy and Pedro. The duo looked uncanny in the pictures. Along with the collage, the user pointed out the similarities between both actors. The post read, "Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I'm kinda confused." Jimmy was quick to repost on his handle and wrote, "My regards to her" followed by folded hands and smiley emojis. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it. They were convinced that Jimmy and Pedro look alike. A fan wrote, "Jimmy Sheirgill is one original piece. comparing him with someone else is completely absurd." Another fan commented, "Ohhh actually man, now I noticed right one actually looks like Jimmy Shergill. LOL." Others were seen calling them 'uncanny'. A fan also wrote, "We are not the last of us to think that" while referring to Pedro's show The Last of Us. The show was highly loved by the audience and Pedro Pascal's performance was praised by everyone.

Meanwhile, Jimmy, who is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Mohabbatein, De De Pyaar De and others, was recently seen in the thriller movie Operation Mayfair. The film was released on March 24.

