How did Justin Bieber react to Hailey Bieber talking about her struggles? Find out

Popular singer Justin Bieber is a complete family man and he has proved it time and again. Currently, the singer is making headlines after he said that he hates to see her wife Hailey Bieber in pain. Recently, the latter revealed that she has been dealing with mental health issues. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hailey wrote, ‘I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.’

Justin Bieber reacts to Hailey Bieber’s emotional struggles

Talking about his better half Hailey Bieber's emotional struggle, a source told US weekly that, “It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months. He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold.” The source further added, “Justin knows her truth and despite what some people may say or think, he knows she only wants the best for people and has the best intentions. Justin knows that life is all about the ups and downs, and he knows she’ll get through this. But it’s been difficult seeing her upset and all he can do is be by her side and be there for her no matter what.” For the unversed, Hailey posted the story after she made headlines when netizens speculated about a feud between her and Justin’s ex Selena Gomez.

When Selena Gomez defended Hailey Bieber

For the unversed, Hailey received a lot of backlashes after she made a TikTok video with Kendall Jenner and fans thought she pointed out to Selena Gomez. Defending the former, Selena took to her social media handle and wrote, ‘Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.’ Later Hailey thanked the Back To You singer and wrote, ‘I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. he last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.’

