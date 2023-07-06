How did Kiara Advani impress Sidharth Malhotra's mom during her recent visit to their Mumbai home?

Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, got married to Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year in February. The love birds tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently, Sidharth's mother Rimma Malhotra was seen joining Kiara and her mother on Kapil Sharma's show to promote Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a new interview, Kiara revealed how she managed to impress her mother-in-law during her Mumbai visit.

Kiara Advani talks about her mother-in-law

Recently, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, Kiara spoke about Sidharth's mom's visit to Mumbai. She stayed with them at their place in the city. The actress revealed how she made sure her mother-in-law had her favorite dish, pani puri at home. During the interview, Kiara was asked if she had a pani puri stall at her wedding. She instantly agreed and shared that Sidharth's mom loves pani puri a lot.

She said, "Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya... I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai. On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy)."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. Later, they hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai and a lot of celebs including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and others were seen gracing the event in style.

Work front

Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Recently, it was also reported that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are considering Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly opted out of it.

