How did Kiara Advani REACT when paparazzi enquired about her married life with Sidharth Malhotra? WATCH

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have both resumed work after their grand wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer last month. Kiara will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in an upcoming Telugu political action thriller 'RC-15'. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Hyderabad for the next schedule of RC-15, directed by S Shankar. The paparazzi asked her about her married life with Sidharth Malhotra. Find out how she reacted!

Kiara Advani asked about her married life with Sidharth Malhotra

A video shared by the paparazzo shows Kiara Advani arriving at the Mumbai airport. She is dressed in a black printed crop top, paired with black jeans. She teamed her look with nude heels, and was seen carrying a small sky-blue handbag. Kiara was absolutely glowing! As she made her way to the gates of the airport, the paparazzi asked her how she is doing, to which she politely replied, “Main theek hu. Aap log kaise hain?" The paps then asked her about her married life with Sidharth Malhotra, and she turned back and replied, “Sab sahi hai,” with a smile. Check out the video below!

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara Advani is all set to resume the shoot for S Shankar directorial RC-15 in Hyderabad for a song shoot schedule, joining Ram Charan after the glorious win of Natu Natu from RRR at the Oscars. All eyes are on the duo, as they prepare for their next film together which is mounted on a large scale and has everyone excited ever since the announcement. Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

