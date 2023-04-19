How did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde REACT to Palak Tiwari’s comment about Salman Khan?

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The cast of the film also includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, among others. A few days ago, Palak Tiwari hit the headlines after she said that Salman Khan has a rule about the neckline of the female cast and crew members on the sets. She said that Salman wanted all girls to be covered. Shehnaaz Gill recently rubbished this claim and said that she wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Now, Pooja Hegde has also reacted to Palak Tiwari’s comment.

Pooja Hegde reacts to Palak Tiwari’s comment about Salman Khan

While speaking with Zoom Digital, Pooja Hegde said that Salman Khan has been great with her, and that he always speaks what is on his mind. “He is been great that way with me. I think, even I, as a person, am very protective about my own people, my family and all of that. And I am one of those 'apna' people. So, it's been great that way. He is who he is and says what's on his mind; that's very refreshing for me. It's been great,” she said.

Pooja Hegde added that a lot of people think it, but don’t say it out loud, whereas Salman Khan clearly says what is on his mind. “It is very clear and that can sometimes make people be like 'Oh my God!' It takes you aback because you are not used to people speaking their minds,” said Pooja Hegde.

Palak Tiwari’s comment about Salman Khan’s rule for women on set

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari spoke to Siddharth Kannan a few days ago, and said that when she was AD-ing with Salman Khan on Antim, Salman had a rule about the neckline and that all the girls should be covered ‘like proper good girls’. “He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’." After her comment went viral, Palak Tiwari offered a clarification and said that her statement has been misunderstood.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari feels her low neckline statement was taken out of context, Says Salman Khan is not narrow minded