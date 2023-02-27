How did Kriti Sanon react to a fan asking her about her 'boyfriend's name' amid dating rumours with Prabhas?

Kriti Sanon , who is quite active on social media, was recently seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan . It was the remake of Allu Arjun's hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But the film couldn't impress the audience. Apart from her film, Kriti made headlines recently after the reports of her engagement with Prabhas went viral on the Internet. It was reported that they are planning to exchange rings in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives. Prabhas' team was quick to put the rumours to rest by rubbishing the reports. Amid her dating reports, Kriti, on Monday was seen revealing details about her boyfriend.

On Monday, Kriti hosted an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram. Her fans were seen asking her about upcoming projects and her skincare routine. Amongst everyone, a fan was seen asking her about her boyfriend and his name. The actress chose to give a quirky reply. Kriti replied to the fan's question by posting a video of herself. She was heard saying, "That's a secret...even to me" and ended up laughing.

Earlier, when the engagement rumours started doing the rounds, Kriti posted a cryptic post on Instagram. She shared a video of Oprah Winfrey. She was heard saying, "Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They are going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it or you don't."

When Kriti Sanon reacted to the dating rumours

During the promotions of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan was seen teasing Kriti as he indirectly hinted at her relationship with Prabhas. The video took the Internet by storm. In no time, Kriti dropped a clarification on her handle, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!"

Prabhas and Kriti will be seen in Adipurush. The duo has teamed up for the first time. The film is slated to release this year in August.