How did Malaika Arora wish her ‘goofy, shopaholic, handsome’ boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday?

Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older, and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Instagram is flooded with birthday wishes for the Ishaqzaade actor, and Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, and many others have shared special wishes for him. Last night, Arjun's ladylove Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor along with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar were spotted arriving at Arjun's residence to celebrate his birthday. Now, to make his birthday even more special, Malaika has shared a post on Instagram for Arjun, in which she has heaped praises on him.

Malaika Arora's post for Arjun Kapoor on his 38th birthday

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a series of stunning pictures of Arjun Kapoor. The first one seems to be a selfie of Arjun, clicked amidst snow-clad mountains. The second picture shows Arjun posing against a scenic background of a lake and mountains. In another picture, he is seen posing shirtless, with a pouting expression on his face, while another picture shows him walking on the street with an umbrella. In the last picture, Arjun looks dapper as he strikes a pose. "Happy birthday my sunshine ,my thinker ,my goofy,my shopaholic ,my handsome …. @arjunkapoor," wrote Malaika. Check out her post below!

Meanwhile, we came across inside pictures and videos from Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash from last night. Malaika Arora was seen dancing to her popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the bash, while her friends cheered for her. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was also seen posing with his friends Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and others at the bash.

Anshula Kapoor's wish for Arjun Kapoor

Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her brother Arjun Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. She wrote a heartfelt note along with it, that read, "appy birthday to my whole world Love you to infinity @arjunkapoorMy wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders ), and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some."

