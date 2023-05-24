How did Manoj Bajpayee REACT when asked if his net worth is a WHOPPING Rs 170 crore?

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry, and he was recently seen in the courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,’ which was released on 23rd May on Zee5. In a career span of over three decades, Manoj Bajpayee has featured in a number of films and web series, in which he has showcased his versatility. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about certain reports on the Internet that claim his net worth is a whopping Rs 170 crore. Find out what Manoj Bajpayee said!

Is Manoj Bajpayee’s net worth Rs 170 crore? Actor reacts

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his net worth, and how certain reports claim it is Rs 170 crore. On hearing the number, Manoj Bajpayee was left shocked and he said it is definitely not Rs 170 crore. “Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi (Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan? Absolutely not! However, through the grace of God, I have enough for my wife and me to live comfortably and my daughter will be well looked after).”

During the interaction, he also shared that he still lives in a Mumbai suburb. He said he is neither from South Mumbai, nor from Bandra. “Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hu. Main hamesha kehta hu ke main cinema, is film industry ke beech mein nahi hu. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai (I still live in Lokhandwala, Andheri. I have always said that I am not in the middle of this film industry. I am still sitting at the boundary and it is a choice I have made),” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee calls Bandaa a ‘wake-up call’

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee said that his film Bandaa is a wake-up call. He said that it is an important story to be told. “A story that concerns the safety and security of all the minor children. That minor child in this case is a girl. It can be your daughter, it can be your sister, anyone. So it's a wake-up call. This film is a wake-up call to all of us, so that we ensure the safety and security of children,” he said.

