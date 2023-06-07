How did Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya REACT when a Netizen asked her to change her surname?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui hit the headlines a few weeks ago, for their separation and legal battle. They are reportedly undergoing a divorce settlement. Nawazuddin and Aaliya are parents to two kids- daughter Shora and son Yani. Recently, Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a picture with a mystery man, giving rise to speculations that she has found love again. She told a tabloid that she has moved on, and that this relationship is more than friendship. On her Instagram post, a Netizen suggested that Aaliya should change her surname. Here’s how Aaliya reacted!

Aaliya Siddiqui’s reaction on being asked to change her surname

Sharing a picture with the mystery man, Aaliya Siddiqui wrote, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?” Reacting to this post, an Instagram user commented, “Surname change karlijye aap (Change your surname)”.

Replying to this comment, Aaliya wrote, “Bohot jaldi (Very soon)." Aaliya also spoke with ETimes about her plans to change her last name. She said that she will change her last name very soon. “I'll change it very soon. I'm going to change everything. But I'll keep my individuality. I'm not going to change anyone's surname now. But I'm not going to take anyone's tag. I'm happy with it. You need a lot of support with such things and you can't be happy with money,” said Aaliya.

Aaliya spoke about the mystery man, and while speaking with ETimes, she said that he is a true gentleman, and that she was so impressed with his intelligence. She revealed that the man hails from Italy, and that they met in Dubai.

