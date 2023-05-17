How did Neha Dhupia's parents react to her pregnancy before marriage? Actress REVEALS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out couple goals every time they share a picture on social media. The duo got married in May 2018 in a private ceremony. Recently, Neha spoke about her first pregnancy. She was pregnant before she got married to Angad. The actress revealed how her parents reacted after she informed them about her pregnancy.

Neha and Angad announced their wedding on Instagram by sharing dreamy pictures. Later in November 2018, the couple welcomed their first baby girl Mehr. Recently in 2021, Neha and Angad were blessed with a boy named Guriq Singh. While speaking to Times Now, Neha talked about getting pregnant before marriage. She shared, "We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

After Neha announced her first pregnancy, the actress was trolled on social media. Reacting to the same, she said, "My choices are not hurting anyone so then there’s no harm in doing what you want, what you please and look at where it got us."

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. Neha penned a beautiful note for him and shared mushy pictures on social media. Her post read, "Happy anniversary my love… … here’s to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together … here’s to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing … and most importantly here’s to keeping it real … half a decade to (infinity sign)."

On the work front, Neha and Angad will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time. They will be seen in a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. A source earlier revealed, "It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed."

