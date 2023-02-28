How did Nick Jonas REACT to Priyanka Chopra’s first look from her upcoming series Citadel?

There has been a lot of buzz around Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, and just yesterday, the actress dropped the first photos of the Russo Brothers' highly-anticipated spy thriller. In Citadel, Priyanka plays the role of an elite spy Nadia Sinh, and the show also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci. The first look of Priyanka Chopra starrer series Citadel left Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others impressed. Now, Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas has also reacted to the first photos of Citadel, and wrote that he is proud of his wife. Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra starrer series Citadel ‘next level’

Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post in which she shared some stills from her upcoming series Citadel. He commented on the post and dropped fire emojis. He also shared Priyanka’s first look from Citadel on his Instagram stories, and expressed how proud he is of her. “So proud of you @priyankachopra,” wrote Nick, while sharing a still from Citadel that shows Priyanka in a red dress as she points a gun at someone. Sharing another still, Nick asked fans to brace themselves as the show is ‘next level’! He wrote, “Get ready y'all. This show is next level.” Check out his Instagram stories below.

About Citadel Amazon’s ambitious action spy series Citadel, directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, will premiere its first two episodes on April 28, 2023. In the series, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play the role of spies, who work for an organization called Citadel. While speaking about her role in Citadel, Priyanka told Vanity Fair magazine, “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of."

