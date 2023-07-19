How did Nysa Devgan react after Kajol told her ‘I pray you have a daughter like yourself’? Actor REVEALS

The Trial actress Kajol recently shared insights into her relationship with her mother, Tanuja, and her daughter, Nysa Devgn. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Kajol revealed how life has come full circle, recalling the advice her mother used to give her during her childhood tantrums. She also expressed her hopes for Nysa's future and her daughter's amusing response. Kajol further discussed Nysa's ability to handle media attention. See what she had to say.

The mother-daughter dynamic: Kajol and Tanuja

Reflecting on her childhood tantrums and her mother Tanuja's response, Kajol shared in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood that Tanuja used to say, "I really hope and pray that you have a daughter like yourself." Kajol has passed on the same sentiment to her daughter Nysa.

When Kajol expressed her hope that Nysa would have a daughter like herself, Nysa surprised her with a playful response. Nysa expressed a preference for having sons, stating that she didn't think she could handle a daughter like herself. Kajol humorously acknowledged Nysa's perspective, emphasizing the understanding between them.

Kajol on Nysa Devgan handling media attention and her educational pursuits

During the interview, Kajol discussed Nysa's growth in handling media attention with grace and dignity. She noted that Nysa has learned to navigate the spotlight through her own experiences. Kajol also admitted that if she were in Nysa's position, she might not have handled it as patiently. She said that if she was in her daughter's place, 'toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota (I wouldn't have handled it with such patience).'

Currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her schooling at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore, Nysa frequently attends fashion events and parties. While her appearances spark curiosity about a potential entry into the film industry, her career aspirations remain unknown.

Kajol’s works

Currently, Kajol is seen in The Trial. It premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14. Alongside Kajol, the movie features a talented cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.

