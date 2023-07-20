How did Parineeti Chopra REACT after paparazzi urged her not to get married in Italy?

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on May 13, 2023. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted heading for dinner in Mumbai. The two remained tight-lipped about their relationship until officially exchanging rings. The wedding plans have not been announced yet but the couple has started scouting for a wedding venue. Amidst all that, a paparazzi made a strange request to the actress and urged her to not get married abroad.

Paparazzi asks Parineeti Chopra to not get married in Italy

Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 19. The actress looked stunning in a black outfit paired with a black bag and sunglasses. One of the camerapersons stationed outside the airport approached Parineeti and expressed his desire to attend her wedding. The Ishaqzaade star gave him a big smile and asked him to surely come to her wedding. The pap then jokingly told her not to get married in Italy. At this, Parineeti couldn’t contain her laughter.

For the unversed, Italy has become a favored wedding venue for Bollywood celebrities. Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot at a villa in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. A year later, Ranveer Singh married Deepika Padukone in a ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have locked Udaipur as their wedding venue

Even though the wedding venue has not been officially announced, rumors are rife that the couple will tie the knot in Udaipur. This news came after the couple was recently seen traveling to Rajasthan. Wanting to keep the rituals completely traditional, the couple is reportedly going to marry at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

Interestingly, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra also got married to Nick Jonas in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace. More celebrity weddings that have taken place in Rajasthan in the past include that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Family and friends including Priyanka Chopra were present for the couple’s big day. The couple took to Instagram to drop dreamy pictures from their ceremony. Parineeti looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, while Raghav Chadha was dressed up in an achkan, designed by Pawan Sachdeva.

