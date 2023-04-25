How did Parineeti Chopra react after paps said they will attend her wedding with Raghav Chadha as 'ladkiwale'?

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently hitting headlines for her rumoured wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. It all started after the duo was spotted twice in the city recently. It was reported that they are all set to seal the deal soon. Every time Parineeti or Raghav get clicked publicly, the duo is quizzed about their rumoured wedding. On Monday night, Parineeti was seen making a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport and the paparazzi kept asking her about the wedding.

In the video, Parineeti is seen donning an oversized black t-shirt and checkered pants. She completed her look with white sneakers and a cool bag. While she was entering the gate, the photographers urged Parineeti to tell them about her wedding. The actress couldn't stop blushing as they asked her questions. Interestingly, the paparazzi managed to get a reaction from Parineeti. They requested her to share details so that they can be ready with their sherwanis. They even told her that they will attend her and Raghav's wedding as 'ladkiwalas'. Parineeti couldn't hold back and said, "Tum log pagal ho chuke ho." Before leaving, she posed for the pictures and flashed her gorgeous smile. Have a look:

After the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to the same. A user wrote, "Shaadi Mubarak." Another user wrote, "She's not able to control her laugh when pap say shadi kab hai mam, kurta silana hai, hum ladkiwale hai."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Parineeti and Raghav are already engaged. The speculations started after the actress was seen sporting a silver band on her ring finger. Reports also claim that the duo will tie the knot in October this year and Priyanka Chopra might attend the grand wedding as she will be in India for the 23rd edition of the Jio Mami Film Festival during the same time.

