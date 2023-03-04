How did Pathaan director Siddharth Anand REACT as Shah Rukh Khan starrer became number 1 Hindi film in India?

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has gone past Baahubali 2 to become the all-time number one Hindi film in India after its collections grew again on sixth Friday! Pathaan is maintaining its strong foothold, and on sixth Friday, it collected Rs 1.07 crore nett in India- with 1.05 crore in Hindi version, and 0.02 crore in all dubbed versions. Pathaan has now collected 47.04 million dollars overseas alone, while its nett collection in India is Rs 529.96 crore. The overall worldwide gross is a massive Rs 1028 crore!

Siddharth Anand reacts as Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film in India

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is over the moon, and he expressed that it feels incredible that Pathaan has become the number one Hindi film in India. He said that the adulation and appreciation shown by the audiences to Pathaan is historic and is visible in the box office result. He said that he is proud he made a film that entertained people across the world.

He adds, “The Hindi film industry has gone through a lot of vilification in the recent past. We were said to have been boycotted by people. We were said that we couldn’t make a film that is appreciated because we have lost touch of how to make a true blue Hindi film. The industry has heard enough and I’m happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk. It shows that we just have to make a good film and audiences will come to watch it.”

Siddharth has established himself as the master of the genre of action spectacles having delivered blockbusters like War and Pathaan. With him beating S.S. Rajamouli at the box office today, he emerges as the all-time biggest director in Indian cinema!

Siddharth says, “I wanted to make a good film and do it with all my heart. I’m happy that we have let our work do the talking. I only believe in doing this since the start of my career. Being a film-maker who has achieved this unthinkable feat, I feel humbled and happy today.”

He adds, “This (Pathaan) is my homage to the Hindi film industry that has taught me, loved me, cared for me and guided me through the thick and thin.”

