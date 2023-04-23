How did Priyanka Chopra react after her blue tick reappeared on Twitter?

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. After her glamorous appearances in Mumbai and London, she took over Rome in style. Amid her hectic promotions, Priyanka made headlines after her blue tick on Twitter disappeared recently. Apart from her, several celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others lost their blue ticks. However, on Sunday, celebs noticed that the blue tick was back on their profiles. Priyanka too saw the change and reacted to it in a hilarious way.

Priyanka Chopra reacts as blue tick reappears on her Twitter handle

After celebrities lost their blue ticks on Twitter, their accounts looked the same as other normal handles. After Twitter reinstated the blue tick, Priyanka was surprised by the change. In her tweet, she wrote, "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again!" Have a look:

Soon after she tweeted, her fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "You were.. now and forever Priyanka..blue tick never mattered.. never matter or will never matter." Another fan commented, "ur extremely funny queen @priyankachopra Keep smiling always. PCManiacs love u dher saara."

Other celebs like Armaan Malik, Vir Das and Prakash Raj also tweeted about getting their blue tick back.

Work front

Priyanka's Citadel also stars Richard Madden. The series is all set to release on April 28. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. The trio will start shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directorial soon. Recently, she announced her next Hollywood project. The film is titled Heads of State co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

