How did Priyanka Chopra REACT to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on not moving to Hollywood?

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming series Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video soon. Priyanka will play the role of a spy named Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers’ series, which also stars Richard Madden. The actress has been busy promoting the series ahead of its premiere, and in a recent interaction, Priyanka spoke about moving to the West, and how she navigated, after foraying into Hollywood. She was also asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on not moving to Hollywood. Find out what Priyanka Chopra said!

Priyanka Chopra addresses Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on not moving to the West

At SXSW 2023, the interviewer asked Priyanka Chopra about how she was able to make it in Hollywood, and while doing so, also quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he doesn’t want to move to Hollywood. “So many actors who have come, Hollywood just wastes them. So many desi actors…like Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘why should I go there (Hollywood), I’m comfortable here,” said the interviewer, further asking PeeCee how she was able to make it in Hollywood. Priyanka reacted to this and said that for her, ‘comfortable is boring’. She said that she isn’t ‘arrogant,’ she is ‘self-assured,’ adding that she knows what she is doing when she walks onto a set. “I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country,” said Priyanka.

She said that she is known for her professionalism, and that she takes pride in that fact. Her father was in the military, and Priyanka said that it was he who taught her the value of discipline. “He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted,” said Priyanka.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra cheers for RRR’s Naatu Naatu, shares clip of the special performance at Oscars 2023