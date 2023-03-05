How did Ranbir Kapoor react to question if Alia Bhatt 'stopped him' to promote TJMM with Shraddha Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Their fans are eagerly waiting to watch their magical chemistry on the big screen. Both of them have left no stone unturned to promote the film. However, Ranbir and Shraddha have been promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar individually. The new daddy in town was recently seen attending a promotional event and he was asked if his wife Alia Bhatt has asked him to not promote the film with Shraddha.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals if Alia Bhatt has stopped him to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor

A reporter asked Ranbir if Alia has asked him to not promote the film with Shraddha, and the actor said she hasn't told him anything. He was seen giving a hilarious reply. He said, "Vo kyu mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah udda rahe ho. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai. Aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life me koi controversy nahi hai (laughs)."

Has Alia Bhatt watched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Ranbir was also asked if Alia has watched his film, which is releasing on the occasion of Holi. He said that she will watch the film later since she is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in Kashmir. Ranbir said, "She hasn't watched the film. She is in Kashmir shooting for her film. She will be back on 9th March and so she will watch it after the film releases. But Alia is my cheerleader, she loved Shamshera also. So... (smiles)."

Recently, at another event, Ranbir said that he was 'terribly missing' Alia and their daughter Raha. He revealed that Alia has taken their daughter Raha to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film will be released on 8th March.

Work front

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He also has Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline.

