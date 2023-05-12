How did Ranveer Singh REACT to Deepika Padukone featuring on Time magazine cover as ‘global star’?

Deepika Padukone is on a roll! She was recently featured on the cover of Time, one of America’s most popular magazines, making her one of the few Indian personalities to have appeared in the magazine. The cover labeled her as ‘The global star’, while also mentioning that ‘Deepika Padukone is bringing the world to Bollywood’. Ranveer Singh is a proud hubby, and he took to his Instagram account to share his joy on seeing her on the cover of the magazine.

Ranveer Singh REACTS as Deepika Padukone features on Time magazine cover

Ranveer Singh shared a post on Instagram, in which he mentioned how proud he is of Deepika. He shared a picture of the cover featuring the actress. Turning cheerleader for Deepika, Ranveer Singh wrote, “World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!” Ranveer and Deepika are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and are always seen hyping each other up on social media. Even yesterday, Ranveer took to his Instagram story, and shared the cover of the magazine, and wrote, “ICONIC.” Deepika re-shared Ranveer's Instagram story, and wrote, "My happy place..."

Ranveer’s reaction to Deepika featuring on the magazine cover made fans swoon. One fan wrote, “That caption. The proud and happy husband in you,” while another one commented, “You’re the best husband ever!”

Ranveer Singh crashes Deepika Padukone’s Time interview

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh dropped by to surprise Deepika Padukone during her Time interview, and the video has gone viral on social media. The two, once again, shelled out major couple goals as they held hands for a brief moment, and shared a quick kiss.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018. They have worked together in films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, in which she appears in a cameo role.

