How did Ranveer Singh react to wife Deepika Padukone's heartwarming 'marry your best friend' post?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most happening couple in Bollywood. Apart from setting the silver screen ablaze with their sizzling chemistry, the real-life power couple often steal the show on social media with their off-screen romance. From posting lovey-dovey photos to dropping funny comments on each other’s posts, DeepVeer’s mushy PDA often sends their fans into a frenzy. Now, a day after Deepika dedicated a beautiful quote about the joys of marrying one’s best friend to Ranveer, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star has reacted to DP’s post and his response is melting many hearts on the Internet.

Deepika Padukone dedicates a lovely quote for her ‘best friend’ Ranveer Singh

On the occasion of friendship day, the Pathaan star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a heartwarming quote by N’tima that read, -“Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone’s post

While dropping the delightful quote on her gram, the diva also tagged her darling husband in the caption. Singh, who is basking in the success of his latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Padukone’s comments section and dropped an evil eye, a heart, and an infinity symbol as he reacted to wifey’s friendship day special post.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the screen space for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 blockbuster romantic drama, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Reportedly, the duo fell in love with each other on the sets of the same film. After dating for over six years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in November 2018.

ALSO READ: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film cross USD 10M overseas, Rs 200 crores worldwide