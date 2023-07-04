How did Rekha react to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone calling her charisma, aura 'magnetic'?

Bollywood icon Rekha, who is the most loved actress in the industry, recently graced an international magazine cover. The legendary actress has left netizens in awe with her timeless looks on the cover. In a rare interview, Rekha spilled beans on her personal life, parents and journey in showbiz. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shared their thoughts on Rekha and the veteran actress has reacted to the same.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all praise for Rekha's aura

While speaking to Vogue Arabia, King Khan and Deepika gushed over Rekha's charisma and aura. They shared their views on why they are in awe of Rekha. On the other hand, the Khoobsurat actress talked about the new generation of actors and how they resonate with her when so many of her colleagues 'have been long forgotten'. SRK was quoted saying, "Her charisma is unmatched, and she leaves an indelible mark on every role she portrays." On the other hand, Deepika said, "Rekha’s aura is magnetic. She can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance, and her performances are a masterclass in acting."

Here's how Rekha reacted to the compliments

The veteran actress shared, "Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances. And it gives me great pleasure that I am here to witness their rise. It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation. They recognise that the work I do now, very sparingly, is still done with a sense of great reverence for the craft, with gratitude, and absolute love."

Meanwhile, Rekha was recently seen making an appearance in the promo of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was last seen in a full-fledged role in Super Nani which was released in 2014. Later, she made special appearances in the films, Shamitabh and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. In the same interview, she revealed the reason behind not signing any films after 2014.