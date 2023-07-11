How did Ridhi Dogra reply to fans who couldn’t spot her in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's Prevue?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and it created quite a buzz right from the moment it was announced. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, and it marks SRK’s first collaboration with South director Atlee. The Prevue of Jawan was unveiled on 10th June, and we got a glimpse of explosive action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan’s avatars, and also Deepika Padukone’s cameo! Soon after the Jawan prevue dropped, some Twitter users had a tough time spotting Ridhi Dogra. As a few fans asked the actress why they couldn’t find her in the trailer, Ridhi Dogra gave some epic responses.

Ridhi Dogra’s response to Twitter user who couldn’t spot her in Jawan Prevue

Ever since the Prevue of Jawan dropped, Ridhi Dogra addressed many tweets from users who couldn’t spot her in the trailer. “Even almost 30 times seen but I didn't find you in a trailer," complained one Twitter user recently. Replying to this, Ridhi wrote, “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed.” Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote, “Watched multiple times but couldn't see you,” to which Ridhi wrote, “May you watch the film multiple times.”

One Twitter user shared the Jawan Prevue and wrote, “Isme na sahi movie me to hai na @iRidhiDogra.” In response, Rdihi wrote, “Trailer main bhi hoon. Only I know where,” along with laughing emojis. Meanwhile, many Twitter users claimed they spotted Ridhi Dogra in the prevue of Jawan. One Netizen shared a screenshot of a woman holding a child, and guessed that it was Ridhi Dogra. “You @iRidhiDogra?? Have a feeling it's you, maybe?” While Ridhi did not reply, she re-tweeted it.

Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra thanked Jawan director Atlee and tweeted, “Working with you was a masterclass/dream/adventure all rolled into one. Will always cherish the passion, conviction and joy you exuded on set. Thank you for making me a small part of the magnificent #Jawan7thSeptember2023 you’re a Geniuussssss!”

Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

