Rohit Shetty REACTS to failure of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus: 'I must take ownership...'

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was released in 2022, had an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. The film performed poorly at the box office and became a commercial failure. Rohit Shetty, who has also given a number of blockbusters in the past, isn’t hesitant to accept his failure. In a recent interview, the film director was asked about the box office failure of Cirkus, and Rohit Shetty said that he accepts and takes ownership of his successes as well as failures.

Rohit Shetty on box office failure of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus

While speaking with India Today, Rohit Shetty said that he makes sure he surrounds himself with people who are always honest with him, so that when a film doesn’t perform well, he knows it. He further added that there’s absolutely no point in shying away from either his successes or his failure. Rohit Shetty further added, “When a ‘Singham’ or a ‘Golmaal’ did well, that was also mine, so when a ‘Zameen’, a ‘Dilwale’ or a ‘Cirkus’ failed, that was also mine.”

He further added that there’s no point in blaming someone else or anything else because they obviously went wrong somewhere. “It was made right after ‘Sooryavanshi’ and in the middle of the pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time,” said Rohit Shetty. He further explained that the audience made his film Sooryavanshi a blockbuster despite 50 percent occupancy in theatres. Meanwhile, if Cirkus didn’t work, then he must take ownership of his failures as well.

Rohit Shetty further promised to bounce back with the Singham franchise, Golmaal or other films. In fact, he said that he might make Cirkus again too, adding that his team reminds him that every 5 years, he is grounded by such failures.

