How did rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad meet? Find out

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing all the limelight for the past couple of days after he was spotted with a mystery woman walking hand in hand as he stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after everyone started to find out who that mystery woman was? Well, it was non-other than Saba Azad, who we have all seen in several movies and web shows. The question that almost every Hrithik fan has in mind is how did the two meet and if there is something brewing between them? Well, the latest reports suggest that they met through a common friend.

Yes! You heard that right. After a lot of speculation that Hrithik may have finally moved on in his life and started dating Saba, here is what actually led to this meeting. According to reports in India Today, a source close to the actor revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met through a common friend who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and recently met for dinner. The two actors apparently discussed their work over dinner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan has quite an exciting lineup of films. He will be seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone that fans cannot keep calm about ever since the announcement has been made. Apart from that, he will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, where he would be playing the role of Vedha. The first look of the actor was released on his birthday and it garnered a lot of appreciation.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's friendship 'really special'; Actor kept it under wraps for months: Report