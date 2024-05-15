How did Saif Ali Khan react when Soha Ali Khan made him meet Kunal Kemmu? Actress makes revelation

Soha Ali Khan discussed her bond with her sibling, Saif Ali Khan, and reminisced about his first meet with her hubby Kunal Kemmu. She portrayed Saif as someone who often challenged conventions during his youth, often causing consternation for their parents.

Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently transitioned into directing with the film Madgaon Express.

Soha recalled Saif Ali Khan’s first reaction on meeting Kunal

During a chat on the CurlyTales YouTube channel, Soha Ali Khan recounted Saif's first meeting with Kunal. She recounted how Saif was quite impressed by Kunal, even going as far as touching his muscles and inquiring about his workout routine.

Soha said, “He was quite taken by Kunal. I remember calling him home, and we were playing pool. It’s one thing to appreciate from a distance, but he was just touching Kunal’s biceps and asking him where he works out."

"He thought that Kunal was a nice specimen of a human being, and what most people appreciate about Kunal is that he doesn't pretend to be anything that he's not. Some people might feel intimidated in their first meeting with Saif Ali Khan or Sharmila Tagore, or feel the need to amp it up a bit, and Kunal has never felt the need to do that for anyone," the acress added.

Soha Ali Khan on her bond with brother Saif

Discussing her relationship with her actor-brother Saif Ali Khan, Soha disclosed that he possesses a distinctive approach and has never adhered strictly to the conventional role of an overprotective older sibling. She emphasized his consistent support and appreciation for her, highlighting that their bond is invigorating despite a nine-year age gap. Soha remarked on Saif's ‘colorful’ life experiences, noting his non-conservative nature.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan was seen in several movies including Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile and Dil Maange More. She will next be seen in Chhorii 2, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

