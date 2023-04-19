How did Salman Khan react after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde called him 'Bhai'?

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde have teamed up for the first time. The duo is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Amid busy promotions, Pooja recently revealed that she used to call Salman 'bhai' when they first met.

Pooja Hegde reveals how Salman Khan reacted after she called him 'Bhai'

While speaking to News18, Pooja shared how she used to call the superstar 'bhai' in the beginning. She even said that they played on a similar thing in their upcoming film. She said, "In the beginning when I had just met him, I called him bhai. That’s because everyone calls him that. But it’s a very natural tendency to call him bhai as the whole world calls him so. In the film, everyone calls him bhaijaan. So, we played on that in a comic way. My character doesn’t want to call him bhai and she keeps making these mistakes. People have liked that and they’re finding it funny."

The actress revealed that she now calls him 'SK'. Pooja was asked what was Salman's reaction when she called him 'bhai', she added, "Now, I call him SK because he has asked me to. He told me that I can call him Salman too but I can’t! At one point, I called him Salman sir but he started calling me ma’am. I told him not to do that. Now, we’ve settled at SK."

Meanwhile, the trailer was launched recently and netizens loved watching Salman and Pooja's chemistry in it. Their fans are looking forward to seeing them together on the big screen for the first time. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

