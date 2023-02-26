How did Salman Khan's family, friends react after watching the first cut of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill , Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh in important roles. The trailer and the first song titled Naiyo Lagda ended up receiving positive reactions from the audience on social media. Now, ahead of the big release, a report suggests that Salman has shown the first cut of the film to his family and friends for feedback.

According to Mid-day, Salman has edited the film and is all set with the first cut. He did the first round of editing at his brother Sohail Khan's studio. The superstar took a break from his editing duties as he was exhausted after performing at some weddings. The source revealed, " Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman’s passion project. With the movie slated to hit the marquee on Eid (April 21), he did the first round of editing at a breakneck speed at his brother Sohail Khan’s studio in Bandra. He has a certain vision for the action drama, and wants it to translate well on the screen. He took a break from his editing duties this week as he was exhausted after attending and performing at some weddings."

The report also claimed that his family and friends loved the first cut. They also suggested Salman some changes and he has passed them on to Bunty Negi for editing. The source added, "Everyone loved the movie and found it a complete family entertainer. Some of them suggested certain changes, which Salman has passed on to Bunty Negi. Now, as Bunty is set to begin work on the editing, he will incorporate the changes suggested by the superstar."

Work front

Salman was recently seen making a thunderous appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali 2023.