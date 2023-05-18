How did Sara Ali Khan react when her Cannes 2023 hairdo was compared to ‘Badi Amma’ Sharmila Tagore’s?

Sara Ali Khan has been making quite a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She was first seen wearing a blingy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga, followed by a striking black gown with a heart-shaped golden embellishment. On Day 2 of Cannes, Sara Ali Khan sizzled in a black-and-white hued fusion saree, and her retro hairstyle perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her hairstyle instantly reminded us of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s hairdo. Here’s how Sara reacted on being compared to her Badi Amma!

Sara Ali Khan reacts on being compared to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan reacted to a collage on Instagram that compared Sara’s retro hairstyle, to that of Sharmila Tagore’s royal hairdo. Sara is seen with her hair tied back neatly in a chignon, with one face-framing tendril let loose. Sharmila Tagore’s throwback picture also shows her in a similar hairstyle. Reacting to this collage, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote that her grandmother is the epitome of beauty and grace, and being compared to her is beyond flattering.

“Epitome of beauty and grace- my lovely Badi Amma Even the suggestion of this comparison is beyond flattering,” wrote Sara Ali Khan. Check out her Instagram story below.

Sara Ali Khan’s speech at inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma, and other actors joined minister L Murugan at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as they inaugurated the India Pavilion. Sara’s speech from the inauguration surfaced on social media, and it left fans impressed.

In her speech, Sara said, “We should be even more proud and even more vocal of our culture. And we should be able to bring it to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcend language, regions and nationalities. I think that we should come together, and while we're here on a global stage representing our country, we should not forget who we are. So we can remain organic in the content that we create, because I think that really is what resonates with the rest of the world.”

