How did Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone REACT to fan’s question about getting dimples like them? WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which was released in theatres on January 25th, premiered on OTT a few days ago. Pathaan started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 22. Shah Rukh and Deepika have been reacting to fan videos on the Internet, and in a recent video, they are seen replying to a fan’s question about getting dimples like them.

The video shared by Prime Video India on YouTube shows Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika giving some fun answers to their fan’s questions. One fan is seen asking, “I watched Pathaan's trailer yesterday, and I realized that all three of you have two dimples. That is a total of 6 dimples in the movie. So my question is do you guys have any exercise or tricks? Can I also have a dimple?” Shah Rukh Khan said that he didn’t realize it until now, but their film Pathaan is ‘full of dimples’. “Yeah, this is actually quite a thing, I didn't realize. Deepika has, John has. In fact, John has a very prominent one. I have. And we also have Dimple Kapadia in the film. So yeah, it’s full of Dimples, the whole film.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone simply replied by saying, “Bro I think, just, in another lifetime maybe. Sorry.” Check out the video below!

Pathaan’s deleted scenes added in OTT version

In other news, the digital version of Pathaan includes a few deleted scenes that weren’t featured in the theatrical cut. One of the scenes shows Shah Rukh Khan’s character being tortured by the Russians, while another one shows Deepika’s character Rubai being interrogated. Another one shows Shah Rukh Khan’s grand entry to the JOCR office.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John, Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

