How did Shahid Kapoor REACT to the failure of his film Jersey? Feels the ‘universe was not kind’

The film Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, was released in April last year. The film was announced in 2019, and while it was originally scheduled to release in 2020, it got postponed multiple times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Shahid’s performance in the film did garner praise, the film failed to do well at the box office. Shahid recently made his OTT debut with the web series Farzi, and it has been garnering a great response. While the actor is basking in the success of Farzi, he also recently addressed the failure of Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor on Jersey failure

Speaking about Jersey’s failure, Shahid Kapoor said that he was left heartbroken. He felt that it was a beautiful movie and that the universe wasn’t kind to them. While the songs of the film were out, the movie was pushed ahead for 4 months. Shahid said that Jersey’s failure made him realize that films are like fast food- they have to be consumed at that very moment, and that if one waits, it is not as enjoyable anymore. He added that because they hadn’t faced a scenario (pandemic) like this before, they didn’t know how to go about it.

Shahid also shared that he feels they ‘didn’t do justice to the film’ and that they could have made better choices. However, he accepted that sometimes there’s just no control and certain things are meant to be a certain way.

Shahid Kapoor on making his OTT debut

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor said that he had been wanting to step into the digital space for 5 years now. He shared that a year before he signed Farzi, he had started looking out for interesting OTT content, but couldn’t find it. It took him a year to find Farzi with Raj and DK, and then it took them 3 years to make it.

