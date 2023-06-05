How did Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain react after watching Jab We Met? Actor REVEALS

After leaving everyone stunned with his performance in Farzi, actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. The trailer was unveiled recently and it received an overwhelming response from netizens. Currently, Shahid is busy promoting his film which also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty in important roles. Recently, Shahid said that his kids Misha and Zain watched his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met. Now, he has revealed how they reacted after they watched him on the big screen.

Shahid Kapoor reveals how Misha and Zain reacted after watching him Jab We Met

Shahid and Kareena's Jab We Met is one of the most loved films. Fans still adore the film for Shahid and Kareena's unmatched chemistry. Recently, Shahid revealed that his wife Mira Rajput wanted their kids to watch the film because it is a family film. Shahid's mom Neliima Azeem and Mira took the kids to the theatre recently when the film was released again during Valentine's Day week. Now, while speaking to Indian Express, the actor revealed that Misha and Zain were a 'little excited' after watching him in a theatre.

He said, "They went with my mom to watch the film. Mira (wife Mira Rajput) felt that they could watch it since it’s a family film. They were of course a little excited but we didn’t talk much about it. We swiftly let it pass. I don’t need to, neither should I be Shahid Kapoor for them. I am just their father."

Jab We Met is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and it remains one of his most well-made films. During the re-release week, the film enjoyed fancy fanfare in theatres. They were seen enjoying the film and dancing to the party song, Mauja Hi Mauja. The videos went viral on the Internet and Shahid even reacted to them.

Meanwhile, Shahid's Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will mark Shahid and Ali's first collaboration. The film will release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.