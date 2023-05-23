How did Shane Gregoire propose to Aaliyah Kashyap? Anurag Kashyap’s daughter shares proposal VIDEO

On Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram account to announce that she is engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. He proposed to her during their trip to Bali, and Aaliyah flaunted her massive diamond rock in one of the pictures. Now, Aaliyah has shared two new vlogs on her YouTube channel, one of which shows how Shane proposed to Aaliyah, and how he planned for it. In another vlog, Aaliyah gave a close-up of her engagement ring, revealing that this was her ‘dream ring’.

Aaliyah Kashyap drops VIDEO of Shane Gregoire’s proposal in Bali

In her latest vlog, Aaliyah Kashyap said that Shane Gregoire secretly planned the proposal and also ordered her ‘dream ring’. She said that he managed to record the proposal, as well as the entire planning process on camera. The video then switches to Shane explaining how he planned the proposal. He said, “More than anything, I want it to be intimate. Just me and Aaliyah. I don’t want to do anything big and grand. That’s not my style, and I don’t think it’s Aaliyah’s either. Just want to keep it super personal, and have to figure out a way to get that filmed, because I think it’s too special of a moment to not have filmed, that we can show our children…”

The video gives a glimpse of how Shane proposed to Aaliyah. He attached a camera to the scooter as he and Aaliyah arrived at a rice paddy. He is then seen walking up to her from behind, and surprising her by getting down on one knee and proposing to her. Aaliyah got emotional, and was seen tearing up. She then hugged and kissed Shane. In the video, Aaliyah mentioned, “We were both crying a lot yesterday. I was crying for three hours straight.” Check out the video below!

Aaliyah Kashyap flaunts her ‘dream ring’

In another vlog, Aaliyah flaunted her huge diamond ring, and said that Shane did a great job with the ring. She also revealed how Shane kept the proposal a secret, and insisted they should go see the sunset.

“This is literally my dream ring that I have had on Pinterest for God knows how long. He did such a good job. But obviously, I didn't vlog after my nails yesterday because he picked me up and he was like 'we need to go. I found this really cool sunset spot' and I was like ‘Okay sure’. And then we went for the sunset and he kept rushing me to get ready and he was driving like a madman because the sun was almost setting. I was so confused like 'Why are you driving like a crazy person?' and then we got there and it was just the sweetest,” said Aaliyah. Post that, Aaliyah said that they celebrated with their friends privately.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap REACTS to daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement; Jokes about wedding preps like every dad ever