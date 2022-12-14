How did Shikhar Pahariya react to Janhvi Kapoor's royal avatar?

Janhvi Kapoor has a strong social media game, and the actress never fails to leave fans amazed with her stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress often treats her 21 million followers with the most beautiful pictures and also shares glimpses of her day-to-day life. She was recently vacationing in the Maldives, and went on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram. Her beach fashion was on fleek, and her sultry bikini pictures left fans with their jaws dropped. Now, taking a break from her vacation pictures, she has shared a few pictures of her royal avatar, and it has left fans mesmerized. Shikhar Pahariya also dropped a comment on Janhvi’s post and it has garnered a lot of attention.

Janhvi Kapoor shared some stunning pictures of herself. She exuded regal elegance in the pictures and looked every bit royal. In her caption, she mentioned that she wishes to do a period film soon, but until then, these ‘old world’ pictures would have to suffice. “Truly praying I get to do a period film soon till then old world photoshoots will have to do,” she wrote in her caption. Janhvi’s pictures garnered thousands of lovely comments from fans within a short span of time. Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t stop gushing over Janhvi’s royal avatar, and he commented, “wow wow wow,” along with heart-eyed emojis. Mrunal Thakur also wrote, “So beautiful.”

Shikhar Pahariya was allegedly dating Janhvi earlier, and they later parted ways. A few days ago, Janhvi shared pictures of herself with the ocean in the backdrop. She was seen in a white cutout dress, and she wrote, “Meet me in the pale moonlight.” Shikhar also reacted to these pictures, and wrote, “Moon spirit.”