How did Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s love story begin? Look back at their relationship timeline

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sonakshi's performance as Fareedan in Heeramandi is one of the main highlights of the series. Apart from her professional front, the actress often grabs headlines for her dating life.

Remember when Sonakshi had teased her fans while sporting a diamond ring on her finger? It sparked engagement rumors with actor Zaheer Iqbal back then. It was speculated that Sonakshi Sinha had found love in Zaheer Iqbal, and this time, it is not some promotional campaign for her beauty brand.

Now, according to a new report by India Today, the couple is set to tie the knot on June 23. Their wedding is going to be a quiet affair.

Let's take a quick look back at their relationship timeline and love story, shall we?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's first meeting

Sonakshi Sinha's first meeting with Zaheer Iqbal has a connection to Salman Khan. Reportedly, Sonakshi and Zaheer met at a party that Salman Khan had organized. It reportedly didn't take long for them to fall in love with each other. For the uninitiated, Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in Dabangg (2010), and Zaheer was launched in Salman's production, Notebook (2019).

Sonakshi Sinha spotted with Zaheer Iqbal on various occasions

Sonakshi and Zaheer have made frequent appearances in public. In 2023, the rumored couple attended Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma's Eid bash.

They were also spotted at Sonakshi's close friend, actress Huma Qureshi's birthday party last year. In December 2023, Sonakshi and Zaheer were clicked at her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Sehgal's wedding reception as well.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's PDA on social media

Both Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal often shower love on each other, and their Instagram handles are proof. Recently, Zaheer wished his lady love Sonakshi a happy birthday. In his post, the Notebook actor shared a series of mushy pictures of the couple and wrote, "Happy birthday Sonzzz."

On Sonakshi's birthday in 2023, Zaheer confessed his feelings for her in an Instagram post. He gave a shout-out to his Double XL co-star and mentioned "I love you" in his caption. Sonakshi had also posted a birthday special post for Zaheer as he turned a year older in 2023. She called him her 'personal psycho'.

Sonakshi talking about her marriage plans

Sonakshi recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to promote Heeramandi. When asked about her marriage plans, the actress said, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are adding insult to injury. He knows how badly I want to get married)."

Zaheer on dating rumors with Sonakshi

In an interview with India Today, Zaheer Iqbal once opened up about dating rumors with Sonakshi Sinha. Zaheer had said that he doesn't care about what people think of their equation. "...If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you..." reads an excerpt from the interview.

