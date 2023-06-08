How did Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani spend their first day of marriage? See PICS

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall took social media by storm on Wednesday after she announced her marriage to her longtime beau, Ashesh L Sajnani. The duo dated each other for quite some time and finally decided to seal the deal in an intimate ceremony. They got married at a Gurudwara in the city. A while ago, Sonnalli took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her first day after marriage with her husband.

A glimpse of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani's day one after marriage

The newlywed actress shared pictures with her husband on her handle. In the pictures, the couple is seen sporting their nightsuits and enjoying a cup of coffee in their balcony. Interestingly, Sonnalli and Ashesh also wore their varmalas as they celebrated their first day of marriage. In her caption, the actress revealed that the 'routine is same but the emotion is different'. Her post read, "Same routine, different emotion. Marriage day 1- Coffee + Varmaalas." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, their friends and fans were seen reacting to them. Raai Laxmi commented, 'cute' while Sudanshu Pandey wrote, "Mind blowing." Their fans were also seen dropping red heart and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, for the wedding, Sonnalli looked gorgeous in a blush pink saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She completed her look with statement jewellery and customised kaleeras. On the other hand, her husband wore a white sherwani and a pink turban. Celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, and others were seen gracing their intimate wedding.

Sonnalli spoke to Hindustan Times recently and revealed why they opted for a simple wedding. She said, "Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together."

ALSO READ: Sonnalli Seygall looks elated as she dances with husband Ashesh Sajnani post their wedding ceremony-WATCH