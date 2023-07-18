How did Sunny Deol's wife Pooja tell him about Karan's plans of marrying Drisha Acharya? Gadar 2 star REVEALS

Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol showcased pure happiness as he danced his heart out during the wedding ceremony of his son, Karan Deol, and Drisha Acharya. The couple exchanged vows on June 18 in Mumbai, and Sunny recently revealed how Karan introduced Drisha to him during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. In addition to sharing details about the wedding, Sunny Deol discussed his bond with Karan and offered insights into his upcoming film projects.

This is how Karan Deol introduced Drisha Acharya to Sunny Deol

During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny revealed how Karan introduced Drisha to him. Karan, with the help of his mother Pooja Deol, introduced Drisha to his father. Sunny expressed his joy and welcomed Drisha into the family, highlighting the fact that they didn't have a daughter before her arrival.

Sunny Deol talks about his bond with Karan Deol

Sunny Deol shared insights into his bond with his son, Karan. Playfully, he mentioned that being slightly scared of one's father is a Deol family trait. Sunny humorously explained that the fear stemmed from the mischief he had indulged in during his youth, leading him to believe that his father might have been aware of his antics.

Sunny Deol's joyful dance at Karan Deol's wedding

The wedding ceremony of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on June 18. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family members and close friends. Following the ceremony, the Deol family hosted a lavish wedding reception, which was attended by several industry friends.

Sunny Deol expressed sheer delight as he celebrated his son Karan's wedding with Drisha Acharya. Sunny's energetic dance moves added to the festive atmosphere. The actor's happiness was evident as he enjoyed the special occasion with family and friends.

Karan Deol's Bollywood journey and upcoming projects

Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was written and directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Currently, he is gearing up for his next film, Apne 2, in which he will share the screen with his grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny, and uncle Bobby Deol. The film is highly anticipated by fans of the Deol family.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming work

Sunny Deol is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming film, Gadar 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the iconic movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film portrayed a love story between a Muslim girl and a Sikh boy against the backdrop of India's partition. Returning to reprise their roles, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be joined by Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. Its release is scheduled for August 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Ameesha’s Gadar 2 advance booking to open on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date