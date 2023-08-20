How did Taali star Sushmita Sen react to viral video comparing her to Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra?

Sushmita Sen starrer Taali was released recently and is garnering immense appreciation from the audience. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series revolves around the life of Shreegauri Sawant, played by Sushmita, a renowned transgender activist from India. Apart from the compelling and original storyline, Taali is gaining a lot of buzz on social media, mainly due to Sushmita Sen's outstanding portrayal of Sawant. In the meantime, as an old video of Sushmita Sen being compared to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra went viral, the actress has decided to share her thoughts on it.

Sushmita Sen opens up about an old video that’s circulating on the internet

A video from the past where Sushmita Sen was questioned about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra's accomplishments has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, a journalist attempted to compare them and suggested that Sushmita's achievements were not on par with Aishwarya and Priyanka's. Yet, Sushmita replied to the question in a very humble and composed manner. Recently, the actress has responded to the video, mentioning that she was merely presenting facts and not attempting to be humble.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita opened up about the video and responded, “At first I was like, ‘What kind of question is this?’ That was my first reaction. Why would you be so disgraceful by asking a question like that? They came out of nowhere. I was like, they are asking the truth, let me give them the truth.”

She further added, “You see, the thing about inclusion as a word is to not look at someone else’s success and think, ‘We have not achieved anything.’ You must applaud what is amazing about someone. There is no harm in that, in fact, that’s better for the world to know that’s how you include.”

Sushmita stressed the importance of keeping in mind where you began your journey with a sense of gratitude and said, “I went into the answer stating facts about how well they’ve done for our country, which is a huge thing for us. That was it. I was not trying to be humble, it was just stating a fact and hoping that this gentleman stops asking this line of question because he’s embarrassing himself.”

About Sushmita Sen's viral video

In the video that's doing rounds on social media, a reporter questioned Sushmita about Aishwarya and Priyanka and asked, “Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya. Aapne thoda kum haasil kiya unke hisaab se (They have achieved a lot. You have achieved a bit less in comparison to them).

Sushmita humbly answered the question by saying, “Bohot kum. In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai, bohot kum logon ne kiya hai (A lot less. Very little. In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have done). She has made us very, very proud.”



For the unversed, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe crown in 1994, and in the same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned as the Miss World. Priyanka Chopra earned the Miss World title in 2000.

