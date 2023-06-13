How did Tiger Shroff wish Disha Patani on her 31st birthday?

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were rumoured to be dating for several years, hit the headlines last year, after it was reported that the two have broken up. Over the years, neither Tiger nor Disha confirmed or acknowledged their rumoured relationship, however, they were frequently spotted together by the paparazzi. When reports about their breakup surfaced, neither of them acknowledged those reports either. Today, Disha Patani is celebrating her 31st birthday, and Tiger Shroff shared a lovely post to wish her on Tuesday morning. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff, who shares a great bond with Disha, also shared a heartfelt post to wish Disha on her birthday.

Tiger Shroff’s post for Disha Patani on her 31st birthday

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to post their throwback picture together. It appears to be from the time they were promoting their film. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are seen in a movie theatre with their fans behind them. They have one arm around each other, and while Disha looks gorgeous in a white cutout gown, Tiger looks dapper in a black shirt and jeans. In his birthday wish for Disha, Tiger wrote that he wishes for only the best times ahead.

“Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always happy birthday @dishapatani,” wrote Tiger. Check out his post for her below.

Disha and Tiger were first featured in the music video Befikra, which released in 2016. This was even before Disha’s Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Later, Disha and Tiger starred together in Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. Disha had a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3.

Ayesha Shroff’s birthday post for Disha Patani

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a post on Instagram to wish Disha Patani. She shared two pictures with Disha, and wrote, "Happppppiest birthday deeeshu!! my most favourite shopping partner for sure have the bessst year ahead!!@dishapatani.” Disha replied to her post and wrote, “I love you my aunty,” along with heart emojis.

