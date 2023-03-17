How did Tom Hiddleston react after watching Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor recently starred in the series The Night Manager, the official Hindi remake of the popular British series of the same name. The Brit series stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in the lead roles. Aditya stepped into the shows of Tom Hiddleston for the Hindi remake, and guess what? The ‘OG Night Manager’ Tom Hiddleston himself called Aditya, and said some kind words about the show.

Tom Hiddleston video calls Aditya Roy Kapur after watching Hindi remake of The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram account to share two screenshots of his video call with Tom Hiddleston. Tom is seen wearing a grey collared tee, while Aditya is seen in a brown t-shirt. Both actors were all smiles and looked overjoyed as they discussed The Night Manager. In his caption, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote that Tom watched the show and had some kind words to say about the Hindi remake of The Night Manager, and that is all the validation he needed. “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday ! He had some kind words to say . Bas aur kya chahiye,” wrote Aditya Roy Kapur.

Katrina Kaif reacts to Aditya Roy Kapur’s post

Katrina Kaif was quite impressed, and reacting to Aditya Roy Kapur’s post, she wrote, “Wow.” Fans also reacted to Aditya’s post and expressed their excitement. While one Instagram user commented, “OMG OMG OMGGG *screaming* truly an iconic moment!!” another one wrote, “how did your phone not combust into flames,cause both y’all are too hottt!!!” Another Instagram user wrote, “

Two hotties on a call together! Aur kya chahiye hahaha.”

The Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager has been directed by Sandeep Modi. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, the show also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

