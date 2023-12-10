How did Triptii Dimri's parents react after watching her intimate scenes in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?
Triptii Dimrii recently revealed how her parents reacted after watching her intimate scenes in her recent film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
Triptii Dimri, who had a significant role in Ranbir Kapoor's talked-about movie Animal, has been widely praised for her portrayal of Zoya in the film. In a recent interview, Triptii talked about filming intimate scenes with Ranbir and how her parents reacted when they saw them on screen. She mentioned that it took some time for her parents to get used to it.
Triptii Dimri reveals her parents’ reaction to intimate scenes in Animal
During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Triptii Dimri mentioned that her parents were a bit surprised. They expressed to her that they have never seen something like this in films, and she did it. It took them a while to move past that scene. Despite that, they were very understanding and kind to her. She said, “They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’ And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that.”
She further mentioned that, being an actor, it's essential for her to be completely truthful to the character she portrays, and that's exactly what she did.
About Triptii Dimri’s Animal
Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring talented actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts, all stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.
In the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a major role that focuses on the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, takes on the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays a vital female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.
Triptii Dimri's work front
The actress, who started her career with Poster Boys and received praise for her main roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbul, and Qala, is currently savoring the triumph of Animal. Her future projects include a Dharma film titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
ALSO READ: Animal: Triptii Dimri REACTS to ‘criticism’ on her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; ‘It did disturb me’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December