How did Varun Dhawan react to a netizen who slammed him for 'kissing Gigi Hadid without her consent'?

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is currently in Mumbai as she was invited as a guest at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Hollywood celebs like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and others were also seen making heads turn at the grand event. On Saturday, after the main event, the after-party was hosted by the Ambani family and celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and others were seen performing on stage. Interestingly, Varun invited Gigi on stage during his performance and he picked her up in his arms and then kissed her on the cheek. The video went viral on the Internet in no time.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen slamming Varun for 'kissing Gigi without her consent'. A while ago, Varun took to social media and clapped back at the trolls in style.

Varun Dhawan reacts after netizens troll him for 'kissing Gigi Hadid without consent'

In the video, Varun was seen performing to his song Apna Bana Le from Bhediya in a shimmery white vest and black pants. Before his Pathaan performance started, he called Gigi on stage and picked her up. He was seen spinning her around and planting a sweet kiss on her cheek. A user took to Twitter and wrote, "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting." The tweet is now deleted.

Varun noticed the tweet and reacted to it. He wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning."

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre took place on March 31. Celebs like Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan and others were seen marking their presence.

